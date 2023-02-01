Reservations available for Ogallala Commons workshop Playa Lakes on Aquifer Field Day

Who's Hiring?
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ogallala Commons is taking reservations for a workshop about Playa Lakes on Aquifer Field Day.

The event will go over how playa wetlands can play a severe role in future of water in that area, along with information about playa ecosystems and restoration options, while also providing a catered lunch.

The event will take place on February 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission Board Room at 415 SW 8th Avenue, in downtown Amarillo.

Tickets will be $15 per person.

Payments can be made online at or you can register by emailing or calling Darryl Birkenfeld, Deputy Director, at (806) 945-2255 or darryl@ogallalacommons.org.

