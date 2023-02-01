Who's Hiring?
Potter County constable hosting birthday fundraiser to fund Estrada Scholarship

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Constable is hosting a “Sole-cialite Birthday fundraiser” to fund the Estrada Scholarship.

The Scholarship was established in 2017 to help out local high school graduates and adults with Higher education expenses.

The event will take place on February 4, from 7 p.m. at The Rock Event Center on 2128 S. Grand Amarillo.

Tickets are $60 and tables are $400. Tickets can be purchased at “Sole Out Amarillo.’

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

