Police investigating after suspect robs Amarillo hotel at gunpoint

Amarillo Police Department is investigating Wednesday morning after a suspect robbed an Amarillo hotel by gunpoint.(Source: Gray News)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating Wednesday morning after a suspect robbed an Amarillo hotel by gunpoint.

Amarillo Police Department said this morning at 7:05 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery at Extend-A-Suites, located at 3411 I-40 W.

The victim, an employee for the hotel, was assaulted by the suspect, officials said.

The suspect also threatened the victim with a handgun and took an unknown amount of money. The suspect then ran away.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the robbery.

