Pahandle Weather Sampler

We’re looking for a mixed bag of all kinds of weather across the panhandle today. Starting early, skies will get more cloudy, but temperatures won’t be quite as chilly as the past several mornings. Then this afternoon, The northern half of the area will see sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 40°s, with skies getting more cloudy to the south. From around the highway 60 corridor south, wintry mix looks to move in, bringing snow, rain and ice; with the best chances just south of our area. These chances could continue into early Thursday morning, then conditions clear. In terms of accumulation, we could upwards of an inch in the wettest areas, but that’s a high-end estimate at this time.

