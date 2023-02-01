Who's Hiring?
One killed in crash on SH 114 east of Smyer

Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer.
Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died after a major crash on SH 114 east of Smyer, according to DPS.

A DPS trooper was making a traffic stop when a vehicle traveling east went over the median. DPS says the vehicle struck the car and patrol unit pulled over on the side of the highway.

The driver of the car that was pulled over died at the scene. The trooper is expected to make a full recovery.

Westbound traffic is closed and being redirected onto FM 2130.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

