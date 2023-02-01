Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘My first amendment right to speak...why should my second amendment rights be any different?’ Amarillo Veteran suing the Biden Administration.

VIDEO: Amarillo resident involved in lawsuit against President Biden
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -A lawsuit is being filed against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on behalf of three military veterans who own a particular type of pistol with an arm brace.

The ATF is changing their decision after 11 years saying now owners will have to either register their pistol or destroy certain stocks.

“My first amendment right is my first amendment right to speak, to write whatever I want. And for the most part, wherever I go, why should my second amendment rights be any different from one state to another?” says decorated marine combat veteran and manger of training at Silverback Independent, LLC, Darren Britto.

In 120 days owners of certain gun braces will have to make some choices, to either remove the stock and permanently disable it by essentially destroying it, or to register their pistols.

“A lot of gun owners. I’m sure there’s gun owners in Texas that do not want their names on a registry...and so it’s a bad precedent to set to say that the government can just tell people to put their names on a registry OR to face criminal penalties,” says Deputy Counsel at Wisconsin Institute for Liberty & Law, Dan Lennington.

Britto suffers from a rotary cuff injury. His brace, which was made custom, allows him the ability to use his gun.

“For myself and for people with similar or same issues, you cant necessarily put a stock of a rifle in your shoulder because of an injury or a limitation. By having the brace I can affix it to my forearm and be able to have better control of the fire arm,” says Britto.

Some may think the easy option would to just go ahead and get your gun registered, but Lennington says this is an issue of privacy for many.

“The minute you tell people that we need to have a national gun registry, it gives tools to the government, which would allow them to confiscate those weapons in the future if they decided to go out and confiscate them,” says Lennington.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty estimates there are over 40 million of these braces in the United States, and this new rule will impact millions of gun owners.

The organization has made it known they will appeal if their claim is rejected. However, they say they hope to have the 120 day time clock prolonged.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street...
Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street
The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Tuesday...
School delays for Tuesday
Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including...
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday

Latest News

Lawsuit against President Biden
VIDEO: Amarillo resident involved in lawsuit against President Biden
The jury has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after beating and keeping a woman in a home...
Clovis man sentenced to 10 years after officials found woman beaten and strangled in home
School delays and businesses closing
School delays and business closings
The Gallup Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing girl.
Gallup Police looking for a missing juvenile