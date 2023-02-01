Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man indicted accused of setting camper on fire with dog inside

Burl Johnson, 42
Burl Johnson, 42(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of setting his own camper on fire with his dog inside.

42-year-old Burl Johnson is charged with arson and animal cruelty.

On Oct. 11, 2022, firefighters responded to a structure fire in South Lubbock. A Lubbock police officer was called to the scene to investigate. Investigators determined the fire had spread to a nearby wooden fence, grass, a utility trailer and damaged a nearby motorcycle. A dog Johnson owned was also found dead inside the trailer camper they lived, according to police.

The victim told investigators police had already responded to the home prior to the fire because they had gotten into a verbal argument with Johnson. The victim owns the land the camper trailer was on.

On body camera footage Johnson can be heard saying “I wanted to burn the last thing that meant nothing to me” while speaking with the officer. Johnson was then arrested on scene.

According to police Johnson “recklessly tortured a dog in the habitation they both lived when igniting a fire, causing its death.”

Johnson is held on a $50,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 62/82 rollover
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead, another injured
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including...
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests
The jury has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after beating and keeping a woman in a home...
Clovis man sentenced to 10 years after officials found woman beaten and strangled in home

Latest News

Amarillo Police Department is investigating Wednesday morning after a suspect robbed an...
Police investigating after suspect robs Amarillo hotel at gunpoint
Kids Inc is asking people to go donate blood at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center and stand a...
Kids Inc offering prizes for those who donate blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center
Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer.
One killed in crash on SH 114 east of Smyer
Stability brace for gun generic
Amarillo veteran suing the Biden Administration over new gun law