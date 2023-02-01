Who's Hiring?
Man accused of shooting at, crashing into car with infant inside

Tyler James Parker
Tyler James Parker(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man who reportedly crashed into and shot at a car with a family inside.

In May of 2022, police responded to the 1100 block of 58th St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Four people, including two parents and an infant, were driving in the area of 40th Street and Quaker Avenue when they passed another vehicle, according to the police report.

Standing outside the vehicle were two men, including 31-year-old Tyler James Parker. The family told police the two men hopped into their vehicle and began following the family’s car.

Around 58th Street and Avenue U, Parker, who was reportedly driving, “intentionally” crashed into the back of the family’s vehicle, according to the family’s statement. The police reported also stated Parker fired two shots toward the vehicle, hitting the trunk of the car once.

The family continued down the street before pulling into the parking lot of an apartment complex lot to flag down law enforcement.

Parker drove away and was later pulled over by officers in the 7100 block of Avenue W.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Parker was arrested for the following:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Abandoning or endangering a child

He was indicted on Tuesday on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently not being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

