Kids Inc offering prizes for those who donate blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc. is asking people to go donate blood at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center and stand a chance to win a scholarship opportunity.

Donate blood from Feb. 1 to March 31, and qualify for a drawing to win one of four $1,000 scholarships good for any university, community college, trade or technical school.

Donors will receive a t-shirt and a coupon for a free game of bowling from Western Bowl.

The school who represents with the highest percentage of donors, will receive monetary contributions.

For more information, click here.

