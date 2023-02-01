Who's Hiring?
Kids Inc offering prizes for those who donate blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center

Kids Inc is asking people to go donate blood at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center and stand a chance to win a scholarship opportunity.(Kids Inc Facebook Page)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc. is asking people to go donate blood at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center and stand a chance to win a scholarship opportunity.

Donate blood from Feb. 1 to March 31, and qualify for a drawing to win one of four $1,000 scholarships good for any university, community college, trade or technical school.

Donors will receive a t-shirt and a coupon for a free game of bowling from Western Bowl.

The school who represents with the highest percentage of donors, will receive monetary contributions.

For more information, click here.

