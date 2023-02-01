Gallup Police looking for a missing juvenile

GALLUP, N.M. (KFDA) - The Gallup Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing girl.

Jaylynn Miller, 17-years-old, was last seen around 11 a.m. on January 31, at the Cedar Hills Apartment in Gallup, wearing a blue t-shirt.

She is 4′11″ tall, weighing 109 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where she could be, contact the Gallup Police Department at (505) 722-2231 or dial 911.

