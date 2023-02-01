Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes to the Caribbean.(Frontier Airlines via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Low-cost airline Frontier says it’s offering exclusive access to unlimited flights for summertime passengers.

On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines announced its new “all-you-can-fly GoWild! Summer Pass” at an introductory price of $399.

According to Frontier, the flight pass will offer unlimited flights between its U.S. and international destinations from May 2 through Sept. 30, 2023.

“Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! summer pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines.

The low-cost airline said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces an expansion of service with several new routes to the Caribbean.

Representatives with Frontier said domestic travel can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure, while international travel can be booked and confirmed starting 10 days before flight departure.

“For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities,” Shurz said.

Previously, Frontier Airlines announced its GoWild! annual flight pass, offering unlimited domestic flights for a year starting May 2, 2023. The price for that pass is currently listed at a limited-time offer of $999.

Frontier Airlines has many U.S., Caribbean and Latin America destinations listed.

More information on Frontier’s summer pass can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street...
Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street
The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Tuesday...
School delays for Tuesday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including...
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump gives deposition statement.
Video of Trump’s deposition released by New York attorney general
The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle will be hosting their February “Bandfest” Fundraiser.
100 Club hosting their ‘Bandfest’ Fundraiser this February
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline; Harris to attend funeral
Small businesses are eligible for grant applications with the Texas Travel Industry Recovery...
Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program giving small businesses new grant applications
Snyder city manage announces retirement.
Snyder gas plant shutdown after transformer failure