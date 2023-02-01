City of Amarillo and Friends remember Rick Husband legacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City officials and friends gathered today to celebrate the legacy of Rick Husband.

20 years ago today, the space shuttle Columbia crashed as it was re-entering earth. All seven crew members lost their lives, including shuttle commander Rick Husband.

Today they placed a wreath in remembrance at the Husband statue in the Rick Husband International Airport.

“So I think his legacies lived on and certainly in the name of the airport his legacy will live on for quite some time,” said Michael Conner, Director of Aviation.

Conner also says that the legacy of Rick Husband is a proud part of Amarillo and will continue to be for quite some time.

During the ceremony, friends of Husband talked about his accomplishments and his dream of being an astronaut from a young age.

They also talked about Husbands faith and his dedication to his family.

“We go back twenty years ago to remember today, Amarillo was racked with grief. It was a devastating loss for the city of Amarillo when Rick died,” said friend of the Husband family, Carol Lovelady.

Husbands wife and children were not able to attend the ceremony, but expressed how grateful they are.

