Canyon sweeps season series with Randall in boys and girls basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the second meeting of the season between Randall and Canyon, the Eagles and Lady Eagles took care of business just as they did in the first matchup and beat their rivals.

The Canyon boys came out of the gates on fire against Randall - starting the game on a 19-0 run. Randall climbed back into it briefly (cutting the Eagles lead to four points at one point), but ultimately came up short of the comeback. Canyon pulled away once more and won 62-47.

The Lady Raiders lost to the Lady Eagles 42-33, which clinches the top spot in the district standings for Canyon. The Lady Eagles spread the ball around in the win, which has been a theme for the team’s offense this year. No Lady Eagles cracked double figures with Sydnee Winfrey and Shaylee Schulte (9 points each) leading the way in the scoring department. Meanwhile, Lady Raiders star Sadie Sanchez finished with 23 points.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.