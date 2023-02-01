Bushland teams stay dominant in district in wins over River Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons picked up another win against River Road on Tuesday night to stay undefeated in district.

Emma Troxell (21 points) and Brooklyn Boyett (13 second half points) led the way in scoring as Bushland rolled to an easy 54-19 win.

Meanwhile, the boys game was another dominant performance from Bushland as the Falcons won 45-31. Grant Whaley posted 18 points and five rebounds in the game while Cole Purcell (12 points) was the only other Falcon in double figures.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.