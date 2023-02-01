Who's Hiring?
Area students participate in National Signing Day

Palo Duro National Signing Day
Palo Duro National Signing Day(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia and KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, Feb. 1, marks National Signing Day for high school students, including those in the Panhandle area.

Today will be filled with students in the area signing to colleges. Stay updated on who signs where here.

Palo Duro students:

Palo Duro star football players Parrion Ware, Kameron Brown, and Triston Moore are all signing to play football for Josh Lynn at West Texas A&M University.

All three will play in the front seven for WTAMU.

“The coaches made it feel like home.” Brown said of WT. “We all had the same feeling. We all went down there and felt like it was our home away from home.”

“It’s really just gonna be like another couple more years of high school football.” Moore said of playing with Brown and Ware in college. “Basically my partners in crime.”

Brown will play outside linebacker at West Texas A&M while Moore will play defensive tackle and Ware will be either a defensive end or defensive tackle.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

