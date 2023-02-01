Amarillo Public Library is hosting free consultations for income tax preparation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is partnering with Panhandle Community Services to provide free income tax preparations to those who qualify.

Appointments must be made in advance in order to meet with a PCS counselor. You must bring your identification, social security cards, this year’s tax documents, and last year’s tax return.

The consultation will be at the North Branch Library, where your documents will be sent to tax processors to be completed.

Appointments for consultations, signing returns, and follow-up calls will be made through this portal, click here.

Tax assistance appointments will be available February 1 through April 12 on the following schedule:

Mondays from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can call the North Branch Library for help setting up an appointment and for further questions at (806) 381-7931.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.