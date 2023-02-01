Amarillo police asking for help locating missing man last seen in January

Who's Hiring?
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents for help in finding a missing Amarillo man who was last seen in January.

Gregory Francis Pratillo was reported missing by his mother and has been missing since January 26.

Officials say his mother last had contact with him around eight to nine years ago.

If you have any information on Pratillo’s location, call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

