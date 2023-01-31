Who's Hiring?
WTAMU begins new study on multilingual students

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has partnered with AISD’s Eastridge Elementary to study multilingual students.

Eastridge Elementary has a diverse student population, with students that speak around 40 different languages.

“We chose Eastridge because of their diverse student population of nearly forty different languages on campus.” said Sang Hwang, Professor of Education at West Texas A&M University.

Professor Sang Hwang and Associate Professor Janet Hindman will lead the study. Two research assistants from the college will observe the students and teachers as they are working with them.

The research assistants will spend several hours two days a week in the classrooms/

The study is ten weeks long and will look focus closely at where enhancements in the schools curriculum can be made.

Principal of Eastridge Elementary, Genie Baca, said that many students have never attended school before being enrolled at Eastridge.

WT professors hope that this study will provide a model for other schools to support multilingual students.

“A diverse population has increased exponentially in our area so we think that this study might provide a model for other schools and other universities in working with school districts to support multilingual students.” said Janet Hindman, Associate Professor of Educational leadership at West Texas A&M University.

Hindman said she hopes that WT can help Eastridge reach their goal of providing their students with a year and a half worth of growth in one academic year.

