Wintry Mix

We’re waking up to yet another morning of very cold temperatures, and for a lot of us, light snow and icy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our southern counties for the likelihood of icing this morning, and light low snow may leave a dusting across much of the region, causing slick conditions. While wind chills will be frigid this morning, and daytime highs won’t be above freezing, winds will be light today, leaving little room for wind chill. For Wednesday, some rain/snow/ice may make it’s way through the southern parts of the area through the day and into the nighttime hours, with chances getting lower the further north you are.

