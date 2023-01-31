Who's Hiring?
Wheeler County officials finds several pounds of drugs after short pursuit on I-40

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office has found several pounds worth of drugs after a short pursuit on I-40.

According to officials, on Jan. 30, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was fleeing from law enforcement.

The driver of the vehicle threw multiple packages out of the window on Route 66 in Shamrock.

The vehicle then pulled into a motel where he was arrested.

The Wheeler County officials traveled back to the area where the driver threw out the packages and found four pounds of cocaine and four pounds of fentanyl pills.

The driver was arrested for two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

