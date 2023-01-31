West Texas A&M head coach Tom Brown reacts to team’s second conference loss of the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Going into weekend, the West Texas A&M men’s basketball team had won six straight games and were playing some of their best basketball of the season.

Coming out of it, they’re fresh off just their second loss in conference play this season.

In the loss, the Buffs gave up 92 points - that’s the second most given up by the team in a game this season. Part of that performance might be due to the fact that the team was at the tail end of a four-game road trip.

The Buffs found themselves down as much as 17 at one point, which proved to be too large a gap to comeback from.

“Midwestern played really well.” Men’s basketball head coach Tom Brown said on Monday while addressing the media. “We did not play really well. We just dug ourselves a hole, but I was really proud of our guys for fighting back. We got it down to four points at halftime and then actually three minutes before half it was at four and then it bounced back up to seven and then it got down to four on Zach’s runner before half, but you know it’s the one thing that you have to have every game. You’ve got to be ready to go and I don’t know if we were ready to go Saturday against Midwestern.”

After two weeks on the road, West Texas A&M is finally back at home. They’ll get the chance to avenge their only other conference loss of the season against #21 ranked Angelo State in a matchup this Saturday. Before that, tune in on Thursday for highlights of the Buffs matchup with UT - Permian Basin right here on NewsChannel10.

