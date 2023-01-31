Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

West Texas A&M head coach Tom Brown reacts to team’s second conference loss of the season

VIDEO: West Texas A&M head coach Tom Brown reacts to team's second conference loss of the season
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Going into weekend, the West Texas A&M men’s basketball team had won six straight games and were playing some of their best basketball of the season.

Coming out of it, they’re fresh off just their second loss in conference play this season.

In the loss, the Buffs gave up 92 points - that’s the second most given up by the team in a game this season. Part of that performance might be due to the fact that the team was at the tail end of a four-game road trip.

The Buffs found themselves down as much as 17 at one point, which proved to be too large a gap to comeback from.

“Midwestern played really well.” Men’s basketball head coach Tom Brown said on Monday while addressing the media. “We did not play really well. We just dug ourselves a hole, but I was really proud of our guys for fighting back. We got it down to four points at halftime and then actually three minutes before half it was at four and then it bounced back up to seven and then it got down to four on Zach’s runner before half, but you know it’s the one thing that you have to have every game. You’ve got to be ready to go and I don’t know if we were ready to go Saturday against Midwestern.”

After two weeks on the road, West Texas A&M is finally back at home. They’ll get the chance to avenge their only other conference loss of the season against #21 ranked Angelo State in a matchup this Saturday. Before that, tune in on Thursday for highlights of the Buffs matchup with UT - Permian Basin right here on NewsChannel10.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street...
Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Tuesday...
School delays for Tuesday

Latest News

Happy Cowboys running back Tryce Johnson during the state semifinals.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Tryce Johnson
Josh Prock
Lady Buffs back on track after snapping 3-game losing streak
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Brooke Walthall, Randall girls basketball head coach
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Brandon Rains, Amarillo College baseball head coach