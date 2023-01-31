Tickets on sale for HeArt of Casa art gallery silent auction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for HeArt of CASA, a fundraiser, auctioning art based on works by children.

Amarillo Area CASA is hosting the fundraiser, which will help abused and neglected children in foster care in the Texas Panhandle. Most of these children have experienced loss of family.

The art gallery event will have music, hors d’oeuvres, wine, craft beer, and a silent auction of artist’s works.

Money raised will help CASA encourage art in community youth, continue grow and recruit volunteer advocates, and continue to provide supervised visitation for children and parents.

The art gallery event and auction is Feb. 3 at WT Harrington Academic Hall-Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.