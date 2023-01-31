Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program giving small businesses new grant applications

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Small businesses are eligible for grant applications with the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant.

This program gives one-time grants of up to $20,000 for the recovery of certain Texas businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The industries included are:

Breweries, wineries, and distilleries

Passenger car rental, charter bus, and air transportation

Convention and trade show organizers

RV parks

Restaurants and bars

Hotels, motels, and bed & breakfasts

Applications will open Wednesday, February 1.

For more information call 806-651-5151.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.