Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program giving small businesses new grant applications

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Small businesses are eligible for grant applications with the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant.

This program gives one-time grants of up to $20,000 for the recovery of certain Texas businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The industries included are:

  • Breweries, wineries, and distilleries
  • Passenger car rental, charter bus, and air transportation
  • Convention and trade show organizers
  • RV parks
  • Restaurants and bars
  • Hotels, motels, and bed & breakfasts

Applications will open Wednesday, February 1.

For more information call 806-651-5151.

