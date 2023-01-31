Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program giving small businesses new grant applications
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Small businesses are eligible for grant applications with the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant.
This program gives one-time grants of up to $20,000 for the recovery of certain Texas businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic.
The industries included are:
- Breweries, wineries, and distilleries
- Passenger car rental, charter bus, and air transportation
- Convention and trade show organizers
- RV parks
- Restaurants and bars
- Hotels, motels, and bed & breakfasts
Applications will open Wednesday, February 1.
For more information call 806-651-5151.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.