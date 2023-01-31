Texas Tech’s Big 12 football schedule released
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With 14 teams in the Big 12 for 2023, the Conference released the football schedule for the upcoming season.
With Texas & Oklahoma still in the Conference, BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston join the Big 12 this season.
The Red Raiders have a Thursday Home game with TCU and a Friday road game at Texas.
They face Houston, BYU and Central Florida but don’t play Oklahoma or Oklahoma State.
Here’s Texas Tech’s 2023 football schedule:
- September 2 at Wyoming
- September 9 Oregon
- September 16 Tarleton State
- September 23 at West Virginia
- September 30 Houston
- October 7 At Baylor
- October 14 Kansas State
- October 21 at BYU
- November 2 TCU (Thursday)
- November 11 at Kansas
- November 18 Central Florida
- November 24 at Texas (Friday)
