Texas Tech’s Big 12 football schedule released

(KOSA)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With 14 teams in the Big 12 for 2023, the Conference released the football schedule for the upcoming season.

With Texas & Oklahoma still in the Conference, BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston join the Big 12 this season.

The Red Raiders have a Thursday Home game with TCU and a Friday road game at Texas.

They face Houston, BYU and Central Florida but don’t play Oklahoma or Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech's Big 12 2023 football schedule has been released.
Texas Tech's Big 12 2023 football schedule has been released.(Texas Tech Football)

Here’s Texas Tech’s 2023 football schedule:

  • September 2 at Wyoming
  • September 9 Oregon
  • September 16 Tarleton State 
  • September 23 at West Virginia
  • September 30 Houston
  • October 7 At Baylor
  • October 14 Kansas State
  • October 21 at BYU
  • November 2 TCU (Thursday)
  • November 11 at Kansas
  • November 18 Central Florida
  • November 24 at Texas (Friday)

