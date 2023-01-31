Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tentative deadline set for end of Title 42, concerns for border safety rise

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Title 42 is a public health rule originally from the 1940s that Trump evoked during Covid that allows swift expulsion of migrants.

According to US Customs and border data, about 2.5 million people have been expelled from the US since 2020 because of it.

Now, Biden says he plans on ending the rule this spring, but whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen.

“We are appalled to see President Biden replicate President Trump’s immigration strategy,” said Senator Bob Menendez.

Menedez wants Biden to end title 42, and several pieces of legislation making their way through congress would do just that.

Biden indicated it could be gone as soon as May 11th.

“The Administration supports an orderly, predictable wind-down of Title 42, with sufficient time to put alternative policies in place,” the White House said in a statement.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has concerns about lifting it, saying quote, “While admittedly imperfect, termination of Title 42 will result in a complete loss of operational control over the southern border, a profoundly negative impact on border communities, and significant suffering and fatalities among the migrants unlawfully entering the United States.”

Texas Senator John Cornyn echoed the sentiment, “we’ve seen millions of people show up the border, many claiming asylum where they don’t qualify for asylum.”

But for Menendez, and members of the bi-partisasn “Gang of 8″ who made the last attempt at immigration reform a decade ago, the policy is cruel.

“Anyone who tells you that the only way to secure our border is to punish asylum seekers is lying,” said Menendez.

Biden says he’s looking to congress for long-term legislative solutions on immigration.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street...
Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street
The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Tuesday...
School delays for Tuesday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including...
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

Latest News

First Baptist Church of Amarillo is expanding, adding two new facilities to its downtown...
First Baptist Church expanding in downtown Amarillo
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
The jury has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after beating and keeping a woman in a home...
Clovis man sentenced to 10 years after officials found woman beaten and strangled in home
Investigators found that a raccoon had entered the home through a dog door and then attacked...
Rabid raccoon enters home, attacks dog
FILE - A Boeing 747-8, Boeing's new passenger plane, takes its first flight, Sunday, March 20,...
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet