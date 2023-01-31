Who's Hiring?
Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say

Investigators say the three students were stabbed by a fellow student. (WCVB, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WCVB) - Police in Boston say an arrest was made after three students were stabbed by a fellow student at a park next to their school.

Shortly after school let out, a fight erupted around 2:30 p.m. Monday, just steps from TechBoston Academy in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. The violent altercation took place at a basketball court in Roberts Playground, which is adjacent to the school.

“Really, really scary. My granddaughter was coming home from school when it happened, and I was afraid,” one woman said.

Investigators say three students were stabbed by a fellow student.

Surveillance video shows other kids running away from the danger. The owner of a nearby convenience store said the fleeing students were screaming and trying to get into his store for safety.

“They were very scared. Some of them were loud, saying: ‘Oh my God, someone got stabbed. We need to run,’” he said.

Police say all three victims, who were not unidentified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Thank goodness, it wasn’t life-threatening, but one of these times, something really bad is going to happen,” said city councilor Erin Murphy.

Murphy has been pushing for safety changes inside public schools and says this violence highlights the need for swift action.

“Kids have a right to feel safe. Parents just can’t send their kids to school if they don’t feel safe,” she said.

Some students say fights here are too common. The superintendent calls the violence incredibly tragic and says the district will support all the students involved.

Police say one person was arrested in connection with the incident but did not identify them.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

