Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Snyder gas plant shutdown after transformer failure

Snyder city manage announces retirement.
Snyder city manage announces retirement.(Facebook)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Snyder officials say an explosion heard and felt by residents Tuesday morning was a transformer that blew out at a local gas plant.

Officials with Kinder Morgan said around 7 a.m. the facility experienced a power outage and equipment failure causing flaring and venting of gas.

The facility has since been shutdown with no impacts to the surrounding community. All personnel have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported.

Out of precaution, a portion of CR 226 and FM 1611 near the facility have been closed.

The cause of the equipment failure is under investigation.

Kinder Morgan provided the following update:

Early this morning, the Kinder Morgan SACROC facility, located in Snyder, Texas, experienced a power outage and equipment failure, resulting in flaring and venting at the facility. The company has isolated and shut down the facility, and the area has been secured with no impacts to the surrounding community. All Kinder Morgan personnel have been accounted for, and air monitoring is being conducted around the perimeters of the site monitoring for H2S. As a precaution, a portion of County Road 226 and FM 1611 near the facility have been closed.

Appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified, and we are in coordination with local responders to continue assessing the damages to the site and communicating with nearby residents. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway, and we are working with our customers on any impacts.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street...
Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street
The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Tuesday...
School delays for Tuesday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including...
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

Latest News

Hwy 62/82 rollover
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead
The Coffee Memorial Blood Drive will be at Walmart on Coulter today due to a ‘dangerous...
Coffee Memorial Blood Mobile available at Walmart on Coulter due to blood shortage
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office has found several pounds worth of drugs after a short...
Wheeler County officials finds several pounds of drugs after short pursuit on I-40
Tickets are on sale for HeArt of CASA, a fundraiser, auctioning art based on works by children.
Tickets on sale for HeArt of Casa art gallery silent auction