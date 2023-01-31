Who's Hiring?
Significant job growth can be expected in 2023 in the Texas Panhandle

VIDEO: Expected job growth in the Panhandle for 2023
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -All of 2022, jobs were added in Texas further fueling economic growth in the state.

Due to Amarillo’s diverse job industries we are seeing a mass amount of large employers, offering great wages, come to the area which are going to result in thousands of jobs opportunities for the Panhandle. However, this comes with some consequences.

A lot of companies are looking to fill entry level as well. Nevertheless, that has served as good news to area colleges who are ready to give students a positive push in that direction.

“They have to get the those skills somewhere so they’ll sign up with Amarillo College Clarendon college Frank Phillips, innovation outpost each one of these increased skills increase the the wages of the area. Once they get those skills, they’re they’re going to make more money and have a better job. That’s a great outlook,” say Phillip Flores, Business Services Representative, Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

Amarillo EDC says they predict a steady increase for years to come due to the momentum Texas, and more specifically, Amarillo has seen over the past few years.

“Having this diverse industry allows us to be more stable. That, in the last two years, is allowing us to grow because our talent pool and our educational systems are now prepped to fill these talent pipelines with multiple industries,” says Sabrina Perez, Director of Workforce Attraction & Retention, Amarillo Economic Development.

Flores says the main attributes of a strong society is having people who are able to fill every station in the workforce.

“We need people who are the doctors and lawyers; we have a great medical system here. We also need people who work those entry level positions in order to support the economy here. So we need people at every part of our economy, every skill level,” says Flores.

Texas, but especially in the Panhandle, experts believe we can expect to see a steady influx of job opportunities not only this year but for years to come.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

