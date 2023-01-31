Randall County Sheriff’s Office holds 15th student academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is holding a graduation today for its student academy.

It is the 15th graduating class from Randal County’s student academy with seven members graduating with students from Canyon and Amarillo high schools.

The goal of the academy is to educate the students on law enforcement.

“There’s just a good positive interaction,” said Chris Forbis, Randall County Sheriff. “They learned that we’re just like they are, just everyday people and that we try to give them insight and try to show them that this is a great career path for them.”

Students follow the order of cases starting with 911 calls — dispatch, patrol, investigation, the jail process, and prosecution by the Defense Attorney’s office.

“Just getting to see the different sides and different aspects of law enforcement and the whole process of that,” said Jonathan Holloway, student in Randall County Sheriff’s Office student academy. “I think that the big goal is to just open our eyes more to and be able to share with others about our experiences.”

Since the academy started, Randall County has hired more than 15 students from its graduating classes.

“Amarillo is a pretty good-sized town but it still has that small-town feel and we take care of each other and I think that that’s the biggest thing is if they’ve grown up here, they understand that culture instead of trying to get people from outside that may not understand it as much,” said Sheriff Forbis.

This year at least two students are expected to join the sheriff’s office.

“A lot of times our young people are looking to go to the Metroplex or some of these other places away from Amarillo,” said Sheriff Forbis. “If we give them the idea that what they’re looking for in the Metroplex is right here in Amarillo, it keeps everyone here.”

