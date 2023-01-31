Who's Hiring?
Possible transformer explosion at Snyder gas plant

Snyder city manage announces retirement.
Snyder city manage announces retirement.(Facebook)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Snyder officials say an explosion heard and felt by residents Tuesday morning was a transformer that blew out at a local gas plant.

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department said just before 7 a.m. a transformer blew northwest of Snyder near the Kinder Morgan plant. Power was knocked out and personnel are currently working to fix the issue.

No injuries have been reported and the fire department says it believes the situation is stable at this time.

Law enforcement are out diverting traffic as roads around the plant will be closed until power can be restored.

Kinder Morgan provide the following update:

At approximately 6:40 a.m. Central Time today, an incident occurred which caused a power outage and damages to our SACROC facility, located in Snyder, Texas. Flaring and venting occurred at the facility as a result. All personnel have been accounted for.

The company has isolated and shut down the facility, and the area has been secured with the help of emergency responders. A portion of County Road 226 and FM 1611 near the facility have been closed as a precaution.

Appropriate regulatory agencies are being notified and air monitoring is ongoing. An investigation into the incident will be conducted.

