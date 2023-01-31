Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police: Woman kidnapped, tied up 2 victims before beating them

Police charged Emily Shaw, 58, with kidnapping and assault after she reportedly kidnapped and tied up two victims before beating them. (SOURCE: WCSC)
By Bryce Jacquot and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said a woman is facing charges after she allegedly tied up two victims and beat them while in a roadway on Sunday.

North Charleston police said 58-year-old Emily Shaw has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, a charge of first-degree assault and battery, and a charge of third-degree assault and battery.

Officers responded to an unknown complaint just after 9 a.m., and they said they found two victims tied up with yellow ropes around their necks, arms, shoulders and legs who had been beaten by Shaw.

The victims were powerless to get the beating to stop, according to an incident report obtained by WCSC.

The officers ordered the victims to be untied and moved them to patrol vehicles while they conducted an investigation, the report said.

Eventually, police determined the incident was the result of a church vehicle that was stolen earlier that morning. The vehicle was not reported as stolen to law enforcement.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital to have their injuries treated. The other victim, a minor, did not report any injuries and was released to his mother, according to WCSC.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street...
Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street
The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Tuesday...
School delays for Tuesday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including...
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos steps down from House panels amid ethics issues
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
AP Source: FBI searched Biden’s former office in November
The TBI is investigating a deadly house fire in Union County.
Officials: 4 children, 1 adult killed in Tennessee house fire
Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals