Lady Buffs back on track after snapping 3-game losing streak

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs were on the road this past week to finish up their four-game road stretch.

They fell to Cameron on Thursday night 68-64, a team that they had previously beaten at home a few weeks prior, 81-48.

On Saturday, they snapped their three-game losing streak with an 87-78 victory over Midwestern State. West Texas A&M improved on all cylinders against MSU. They shot 54% from the floor, 36.4% from behind the arc, and 78.6% from the chairty stripe. Freshman guard Hollie Stalder led the way offensively with a game high of 21 points.

Head coach Josh Prock was impressed with how his team bounced back after three straight losses.

“You’re going to have your ups and downs,” said Coach Prock. “We had those last year, and responded well through it. It’s always the key to life how you respond to adversity, and I thought these kids did a tremendous job on Saturday responding to it, getting the win, and getting back in the right direction. Playing on the road in this conference is extremely difficult, it’s not easy. Everybody’s competitive, everybody’s good, and anybody could beat anybody on a given night.”

With only eight regular season games left, the Lady Buffs are sitting at #3 in the West Division of the Lone Star Conference. WT has a 6-2 record in their division, but are 9-5 overall in the LSC.

The Lady Buffs and the Buffs will be back at the First United Bank Center this week to take on UT Permian Basin on Thursday with tip off at 5:30 p.m. Then on Saturday, they will welcome Angelo State starting at 1 p.m.

