Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lady Buffs back on track after snapping 3-game losing streak

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs were on the road this past week to finish up their four-game road stretch.

They fell to Cameron on Thursday night 68-64, a team that they had previously beaten at home a few weeks prior, 81-48.

On Saturday, they snapped their three-game losing streak with an 87-78 victory over Midwestern State. West Texas A&M improved on all cylinders against MSU. They shot 54% from the floor, 36.4% from behind the arc, and 78.6% from the chairty stripe. Freshman guard Hollie Stalder led the way offensively with a game high of 21 points.

Head coach Josh Prock was impressed with how his team bounced back after three straight losses.

“You’re going to have your ups and downs,” said Coach Prock. “We had those last year, and responded well through it. It’s always the key to life how you respond to adversity, and I thought these kids did a tremendous job on Saturday responding to it, getting the win, and getting back in the right direction. Playing on the road in this conference is extremely difficult, it’s not easy. Everybody’s competitive, everybody’s good, and anybody could beat anybody on a given night.”

With only eight regular season games left, the Lady Buffs are sitting at #3 in the West Division of the Lone Star Conference. WT has a 6-2 record in their division, but are 9-5 overall in the LSC.

The Lady Buffs and the Buffs will be back at the First United Bank Center this week to take on UT Permian Basin on Thursday with tip off at 5:30 p.m. Then on Saturday, they will welcome Angelo State starting at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street...
Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
‘Modernization’ is a goal at Pantex, as the site is transformed into a more modern, agile, and...
Modernization Efforts at Pantex

Latest News

WT Mens Basketball
West Texas A&M Buffs on five-game LSC win streak
Sandies Jameson Garcia and Mason Graham celebrate college football commitments.
Amarillo High football stars Mason Graham and Jameson Garcia celebrate commitments to play college football
Texas Tech upsets Texas, 68-64.
Texas Tech Lady Raiders upset No. 25 Texas, 68-64
West Texas A&M head coach Tom Brown during the team's win over Western New Mexico.
West Texas A&M men’s basketball team hits the road after two home wins