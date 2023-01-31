Who's Hiring?
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Tryce Johnson

VIDEO: G.O.A.T. of the Week: Tryce Johnson
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With only 92 students enrolled at the high school level, Happy is one of the smallest schools here in Texas, but it’s home to one of the panhandle’s biggest stars: Tyce Johnson.

“From the first time that Tryce walked across the street, Tryce has been a go-get-it kind of athlete and student.” Happy basketball coach Jimmy Moore. “We’ve been very fortunate to have someone like him. someone of his caliber.”

Whether it’s basketball or football, Johnson is one of the best Happy Cowboys in the game. Being one of the leaders of the small-town team is something he takes a lot of pride in.

“It’s kind of cool. I’ve always loved small towns.” Johnson said of playing sports at a 1A school. “I could dang near tell you all the elementary kids names. It’s a cool deal knowing everybody and it makes it a little more personal.”

Led by Johnson, the Happy Cowboys made it all the way to the state semifinal last season. They were one of only two teams here in the Texas panhandle to come up just one game short of a trip to Dallas for the state championship.

“Tryce works hard at everything he does.” Coach Moore said. “He’s in it for his teammates and he doesn’t let up. He’s one of the toughest individuals I’ve been fortunate enough to work with.”

“At the end of the day for me it’s kind of a pride kind of deal.” Johnson said of his passion to compete. “I want to do my best no matter what it is. Whether it’s playing a game of checkers, I can’t help not winning. It’s just bred into me, I guess.”

Since the start of 2023, the Happy Cowboys basketball team has only lost one game. Johnson will be hoping that winning mindset surges them towards another deep playoff run.

