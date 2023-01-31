Who's Hiring?
Frigid Night, Watching For Snow and Ice Late Tomorrow

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mostly cloudy skies, a few flurries, and temps in the teens can be expected tonight. For most areas, tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the low 40s. The southern part of our area, however, may stay just below freezing as our next weather system approaches. In that area, some freezing rain, sleet, or snow will be possible tomorrow afternoon into Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southeastern counties of our area.

