First Baptist Church expanding in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First Baptist Church of Amarillo is expanding, adding two new facilities to its downtown location.

‘The Loft’, a hub for Amarillo’s youth to hangout, study and more, is beginning to take shape with workers drilling holes for support beams giving the nearly $40 million project its form.

First Baptist says the center is going to provide a safe space for teens.

“We know that students have to have a place to hang out that’s safe and a place that gets back in our Christian values. This isn’t just for the students at First Baptist Church. This is for our community,” said Pastor Howard Batson.

There’s a lot of work to be done at The Loft. Work underground is setting up its structure with wall construction set for the beginning of April.

“We have a lot of activity. Most of it is at ground or below ground level, and on the ground you begin to see the building take shape. At the beginning of April, maybe even the end of March, the steel structure starts to arrive and then you’ll see merging this four story tall building,” said Pastor Batson.

Another feature of the loft is two sky bridges connecting to the church, as well as the senior center adding a layer of safety. The Loft is expected to be opened by late 2024.

“Right where I’m standing will have a sky bridge that goes across south Harrison Street. It’ll connect us to our new facility, The Loft and a Loft to connect us to Park Central and all the residents that were there,” said Pastor Batson.

The former Buick dealership is also being turned into a center for Congolese members. Final touches are all that’s left before it can open.

