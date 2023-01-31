DPS Trooper struck by vehicle while assisting during accident on I-45 near Corsicana

CORSICANA, TEXAS (KWTX) - The Corsicana Police Department is asking the community to keep Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz in its prayers after he was struck by a driver while assisting during an accident on I-45 in Richland.

DPS spokesman William Lockridge said the trooper was severely injured and hospitalized.

Later in the day, Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw urged drivers to stay alert and drive cautiously during the winter storm.

“Unfortunately, earlier today, as happens often in these storms, we had a trooper, as you can imagine, always getting out having to check. When you get out of that vehicle, you are at risk,” McCraw said, “It took about an hour-and-a-half to get to the hospital. He certainly has some serious injuries because a person was driving too fast for these conditions and lost control of the vehicle and ran into our trooper.”

State Rep. Cody Harris (R-HD) also commented about the injured trooper on Twitter. “Taylor and I are praying for the State Trooper who was involved in a terrible accident in Navarro County this morning. Join us as we pray for the doctors tending to him and for his family,” he tweeted. “STAY OFF THE ROADS until the weather has cleared.”

No further information was provided regarding the wreck or whether the driver who struck the trooper will be charged.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.