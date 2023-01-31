Coffee Memorial Blood Mobile available at Walmart on Coulter due to blood shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Drive will be at Walmart on Coulter today due to a ‘dangerous emergency blood shortage’.

The blood mobile will at Walmart on Coulter on Jan. 31, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Coffee Memorial Donor center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

CMBC is issuing an immediate plea for donors of all blood types. Blood supplies remain well below the necessary three to five-day supply.

CMBC needs 120 blood donations each day to maintain an ample supply of blood for area hospitals.

