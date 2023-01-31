Coffee Memorial Blood Mobile available at Walmart on Coulter due to blood shortage
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Drive will be at Walmart on Coulter today due to a ‘dangerous emergency blood shortage’.
The blood mobile will at Walmart on Coulter on Jan. 31, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Coffee Memorial Donor center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
CMBC is issuing an immediate plea for donors of all blood types. Blood supplies remain well below the necessary three to five-day supply.
CMBC needs 120 blood donations each day to maintain an ample supply of blood for area hospitals.
