Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Coffee Memorial Blood Mobile available at Walmart on Coulter due to blood shortage

The Coffee Memorial Blood Drive will be at Walmart on Coulter today due to a ‘dangerous...
The Coffee Memorial Blood Drive will be at Walmart on Coulter today due to a ‘dangerous emergency blood shortage’.(Source: Coffee Memorial Blood Center)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Drive will be at Walmart on Coulter today due to a ‘dangerous emergency blood shortage’.

The blood mobile will at Walmart on Coulter on Jan. 31, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Coffee Memorial Donor center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

CMBC is issuing an immediate plea for donors of all blood types. Blood supplies remain well below the necessary three to five-day supply.

CMBC needs 120 blood donations each day to maintain an ample supply of blood for area hospitals.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street...
Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street
The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Tuesday...
School delays for Tuesday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including...
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

Latest News

Tickets are on sale for HeArt of CASA, a fundraiser, auctioning art based on works by children.
Tickets on sale for HeArt of Casa art gallery silent auction
Snyder city manage announces retirement.
Possible transformer explosion at Snyder gas plant
Randall County Sheriff’s Office holds 15th student academy
Randall County Sheriff’s Office holds 15th student academy
Unemployment generic
Significant job growth can be expected in 2023 in the Texas Panhandle