Clovis man sentenced to 10 years after officials found woman beaten and strangled in home

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The jury has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after beating and keeping a woman in a home in Clovis.

According the Ninth Judicial District Attorney, 32-year-old Fabian Vasquez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

On June 18, 2022, officers responded to a domestic call near Cameo Street.

Officers say the victim was beaten and strangled by Vasquez until she passed out. Once she woke up Vasquez would not let her leave by pinning her down and took her cell phone away.

She tried to leave through the shower window and Vasquez saw her and drug her back to the home.

A neighbor saw Vasquez punching her in the face and called the police.

The victim’s son was in the home during the incident.

Vasquez pled guilty to two counts of False Imprisonment, two counts of Aggravated Battery-Strangulation of a Household Member and Interference with Communications.

A Judge sentenced Vasquez to 10 years in the Department of Corrections.

Vasquez will not be eligible for parole until May 2029.

The Victim said in court, “I choose to forgive Vasquez in order to heal. Holding onto anger hardens my heart and I cannot live this way for myself and my son”.

The Judge stated, “Mr. Vasquez, I cannot imagine any situation to justify what you did. I give her a ton of credit. She chooses to forgive you. She is not a victim; she is a survivor.”

