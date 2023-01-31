City Council proposing hotel being built near Rick Husband Amarillo Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City staff presented a report today regarding a proposed hotel being built near the Rick Husband Amarillo Airport.

Airport Director, Mike Conners says a feasibility study would be possible and would like to have it operational by 2024.

The study says a national chain could build a $14 million building on the land and the city would lease it.

The hotel would contain about 100 rooms. Conner said it would be a big convenience for early morning travelers.

