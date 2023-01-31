Both Canyon and Randall ranked in district rematches

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles and Randall Raiders boys and girls basketball teams are going head to head tonight for a second time. The first match up took place in the ‘House of Doom,’ at Randall High School. Tonight, it will be at Canyon High School on Joe Lombard court.

The first go around, both Canyon teams came out with the victories. Both of the games came down to the wire, the boys winning by nine, 59-50. The girls squeezed by with the double-digit win, 47-37.

Both Canyon teams are currently undefeated in district play. For Randall, both the boys and girls have picked up only one district loss a piece, and those coming from Canyon.

To add to the importance of tonight’s game, all four of these teams are coming in ranked in class 4-A; according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. The Lady Eagles are ranked #4, and the Lady Raiders at #17. For the boys, the Eagles are ranked #7, and the Raiders at #18.

After tonight, both girls teams will have two district games left in the regular season. The boys will both have to battle it out in four more district games to round out the regular season after the game tonight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.