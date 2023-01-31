Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Both Canyon and Randall ranked in district rematches

Canyon vs. Randall
Canyon vs. Randall(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles and Randall Raiders boys and girls basketball teams are going head to head tonight for a second time. The first match up took place in the ‘House of Doom,’ at Randall High School. Tonight, it will be at Canyon High School on Joe Lombard court.

The first go around, both Canyon teams came out with the victories. Both of the games came down to the wire, the boys winning by nine, 59-50. The girls squeezed by with the double-digit win, 47-37.

Both Canyon teams are currently undefeated in district play. For Randall, both the boys and girls have picked up only one district loss a piece, and those coming from Canyon.

To add to the importance of tonight’s game, all four of these teams are coming in ranked in class 4-A; according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. The Lady Eagles are ranked #4, and the Lady Raiders at #17. For the boys, the Eagles are ranked #7, and the Raiders at #18.

After tonight, both girls teams will have two district games left in the regular season. The boys will both have to battle it out in four more district games to round out the regular season after the game tonight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street...
Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street
The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Tuesday...
School delays for Tuesday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including...
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

Latest News

Happy Cowboys running back Tryce Johnson during the state semifinals.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Tryce Johnson
TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Tascosa vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Canyon basketball...
Streams the Tascosa vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Canyon basketball games here
Amarillo High tennis
Two Amarillo High tennis state champs sign national letters of intent
Spearman girls win in blowout fashion over River Road.
Spearman boys win a nailbiter, girls dominate against River Road