Bits Of Winter

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A couple of chances for some light wintry precipitation through the middle of the week. Cold temperatures a couple of weak disturbances bring a chance for snow and some mixed precipitation early Tuesday and late Wednesday. Impact will be low but some slick spots are not out of the question. Starting Thursday the sun returns and temperatures warming into the 60s over the weekend. Beyond the seven day forecast some of the long-range forecast models are suggesting better chances for snow next week on Tuesday and again Thursday.

