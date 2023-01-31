Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Zoo hosting ‘Critters and Canvases’ event in February

The Amarillo Zoo will be hosing their “Critters and Canvases” event.(Source: Critters and Canvases Facebook Page)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo will be hosing their “Critters and Canvases” event.

People going to this event can meet one of the zoo’s animal couples, and enjoy some hors d’oeuvres while painting with their instructor.

The event will be on Friday February 17, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Zoo on 700 Comanchero Trail.

Admission is $35 per person, spots are limited.

To sign up, click here.

