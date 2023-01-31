Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City Transit offering reduced Monthly Passes

Amarillo City Transit will be offering reduced monthly passes for qualified people.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting in February, monthly passes will be $15 and qualified people will be able to get them at the main office at Amarillo City Hall.

The following people are eligible for the ACT Monthly Pass:

  • Seniors 65 and older
  • Medicare cardholders
  • Riders with disabilities
  • Students (K-12)
  • Individuals with an ACT Reduced Fare ID (RFID) Card

People with monthly passes can use ACT transportation on an unlimited basis. Monthly passes must be renewed each month.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

