Amarillo City Transit offering reduced Monthly Passes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit will be offering reduced monthly passes for qualified people.

Starting in February, monthly passes will be $15 and qualified people will be able to get them at the main office at Amarillo City Hall.

The following people are eligible for the ACT Monthly Pass:

Seniors 65 and older

Medicare cardholders

Riders with disabilities

Students (K-12)

Individuals with an ACT Reduced Fare ID (RFID) Card

People with monthly passes can use ACT transportation on an unlimited basis. Monthly passes must be renewed each month.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.