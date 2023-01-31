Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2 monkeys taken from Dallas Zoo in latest suspicious event

Dallas police said they believe someone cut an opening in an enclosure and took two emperor...
Dallas police said they believe someone cut an opening in an enclosure and took two emperor tamarin monkeys.
By JAMIE STENGLE and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo on Monday, police said, the latest in a string of odd incidents at the attraction being investigated — including fences being cut and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture in the past few weeks.

No arrests have been made in any of the investigations, and police have not said whether the incidents are linked.

Dallas police said they believe someone cut an opening in an enclosure and took two emperor tamarin monkeys, small primates with long whiskers that look like a mustache.

“It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised,” the zoo said in a statement that offered few other details.

The incident follows the Jan. 13 closure of the zoo and a daylong search when a clouded leopard named Nova went missing.

She was eventually found near her habitat, but police said a tool had been used to cut an opening in its fencing. A similar gash also was found in an enclosure of langur monkeys, though none got out.

On Jan. 21, an endangered vulture named Pin was found dead, and the zoo said the death did not appear to be natural. Zoo President and CEO Gregg Hudson said the vulture had “a wound.”

Dallas police said they believe someone cut an opening in an enclosure and took two emperor tamarin monkeys. (KTVT)

Ed Hansen, chief executive of the American Association of Zoo Keepers, said he could not recall a zoo facing similar incidents with such frequency.

“It appears that somebody really has an issue with the Dallas Zoo,” Hansen said.

Hansen, who described the Dallas Zoo’s reputation as “excellent” within the industry, said accredited zoos have double-perimeter fencing and that a zoo as large as Dallas’ would have a security patrol.

The zoo has said that it has added additional cameras and increased overnight security patrols.

The zoo said Monday that the two emperor tamarin monkeys that have gone missing would most likely stay near their habitat — but that a search of the zoo grounds failed to find them.

Animals have escaped enclosures from the Dallas Zoo before. Most notably, a 340-pound (154-kilogram) gorilla named Jabari jumped over a wall in 2004 and went on a 40-minute rampage that injured three people before police shot and killed the animal.

___

Weber contributed to this report from Austin, Texas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street...
Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
‘Modernization’ is a goal at Pantex, as the site is transformed into a more modern, agile, and...
Modernization Efforts at Pantex

Latest News

School delays and businesses closing
School delays and business closings
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Dallas police said they believe someone cut an opening in an enclosure and took two emperor...
Dallas Zoo report series of unusual incidents
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death