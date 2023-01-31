Who's Hiring?
100 Club hosting their ‘Bandfest’ Fundraiser this February

The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle will be hosting their February “Bandfest” Fundraiser.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle will be hosting their February “Bandfest” Fundraiser.

There will be several bands playing, along with food and beverages that are inclusive for the price of a ticket.

The event will be on Saturday Feb. 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Route 66 AutoHaus.

Tickets will be $60 per person, $100 for a couple.

The goal is to raise $25,000 at this event.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

