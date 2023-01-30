Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M hosting 4 events to celebrate Black History Month

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will be hosting four events to celebrate Black History Month.

Julian Reese, head coach of the Amarillo Venom indoor football team, will read Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT’s Canyon campus.

At 6 p.m. Feb. 7, also in Legacy Hall, the Office for Diversity and Inclusion will host Cultural Trivia Night, a celebration of Black history and culture.

Commemorations will conclude with two events focused on navigating success for diverse student populations on March 2.

Dr. Curtis Hill, a professional counselor at Dallas College will lead a professional development workshop for WT faculty and staff at 2:30 p.m. March 2 in the JBK Senate Chamber.

All events are free and open to the public.

For information, call 806-651-8482 or click here.

