Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tickets on sale for Laura W. Bush Institute’ Day of Woman event

Tickets are on sale for the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health’ Day of the Woman event.
Tickets are on sale for the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health’ Day of the Woman event.(Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health’ Day of the Woman event.

The event will feature two speakers, door prizes, and dinner.

Deborah Clegg, Ph.D., vice president for research at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, will speak about how the food people eat and its processing impacts hormonal balance and cancer risk.

“As so many of us are impacted by cancer, we are all wondering how we can reduce our risk,” Angela Knapp Eggers, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health senior director, said. “Dr. Clegg has so much interesting insight into how we can use food to positively impact our health.”

Jentry Williams, DPT, owner and founder of Re-form Physical Therapy and Pilates, will speak on how mindful movement affects mental health and overall emotional well-being.

“The institute works to promote research specific to women’s health, to provide advanced education to health care professionals and to enrich the lives of women and girls through community programs,” Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health Executive Director Connie Tyne said, “We are thrilled to provide this much-needed resource for our community in Amarillo.”

The event is Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza, 401 S. Buchanan St.

Tickets are $10 and tables are $100. Registration is a must. To register, email angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu or call (806) 414-9941.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Police said a motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries after a crash in southwest...
Amarillo Police: Motorcyclist receives life-threatening injuries after crash over the weekend
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
‘Modernization’ is a goal at Pantex, as the site is transformed into a more modern, agile, and...
Modernization Efforts at Pantex
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week

Latest News

This week marks the 20th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy when Rick Husband...
Public ceremony honoring Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy at Rick Husband Airport
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
Police said a motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries after a crash in southwest...
Amarillo Police: Motorcyclist receives life-threatening injuries after crash over the weekend
‘Modernization’ is a goal at Pantex, as the site is transformed into a more modern, agile, and...
Modernization Efforts at Pantex