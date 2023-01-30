Tickets on sale for Laura W. Bush Institute’ Day of Woman event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health’ Day of the Woman event.

The event will feature two speakers, door prizes, and dinner.

Deborah Clegg, Ph.D., vice president for research at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, will speak about how the food people eat and its processing impacts hormonal balance and cancer risk.

“As so many of us are impacted by cancer, we are all wondering how we can reduce our risk,” Angela Knapp Eggers, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health senior director, said. “Dr. Clegg has so much interesting insight into how we can use food to positively impact our health.”

Jentry Williams, DPT, owner and founder of Re-form Physical Therapy and Pilates, will speak on how mindful movement affects mental health and overall emotional well-being.

“The institute works to promote research specific to women’s health, to provide advanced education to health care professionals and to enrich the lives of women and girls through community programs,” Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health Executive Director Connie Tyne said, “We are thrilled to provide this much-needed resource for our community in Amarillo.”

The event is Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza, 401 S. Buchanan St.

Tickets are $10 and tables are $100. Registration is a must. To register, email angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu or call (806) 414-9941.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.