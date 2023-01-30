Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Streams the Tascosa vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Canyon basketball games here

TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Tascosa vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Canyon basketball...
TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Tascosa vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Canyon basketball games.(TPSN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Tascosa vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Canyon basketball games.

The games are scheduled for Tuesday, January 31.

To stream the girls Tascosa vs Palo Duro basketball game at 6 p.m., click here.

To stream the boys Tascosa vs Palo Duro basketball game at 7:30 p.m., click here.

Listen:

To listen to the girls Randall vs Canyon basketball game at 5:45 p.m., click here.

To listen to the boys Randall vs Canyon basketball game at 7:15 p.m., click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Police said a motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries after a crash in southwest...
Amarillo Police: Motorcyclist receives life-threatening injuries after crash over the weekend
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
‘Modernization’ is a goal at Pantex, as the site is transformed into a more modern, agile, and...
Modernization Efforts at Pantex
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week

Latest News

Amarillo High tennis
Two Amarillo High tennis state champs sign national letters of intent
Spearman girls win in blowout fashion over River Road.
Spearman boys win a nailbiter, girls dominate against River Road
Randall wins on senior night against West Plains.
Randall Raiders take down rival West Plains Wolves in boys, girls basketball
Braden Hauden and Jaxon Williams combine to hit eleven threes against Palo Duro.
Braden Hausen and Jaxon Williams combine for eleven threes, lead Sandies to victory over Palo Duro