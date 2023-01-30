Streams the Tascosa vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Canyon basketball games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Tascosa vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Canyon basketball games.

The games are scheduled for Tuesday, January 31.

To stream the girls Tascosa vs Palo Duro basketball game at 6 p.m., click here.

To stream the boys Tascosa vs Palo Duro basketball game at 7:30 p.m., click here.

Listen:

To listen to the girls Randall vs Canyon basketball game at 5:45 p.m., click here.

To listen to the boys Randall vs Canyon basketball game at 7:15 p.m., click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.