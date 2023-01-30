Public ceremony honoring Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy at Rick Husband Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week marks the 20th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy when Rick Husband was the shuttle commander and one of seven astronauts to die in the tragedy.

On Feb. 1, 2003, the space shuttle suffered catastrophic damage upon reentry into the atmosphere following a 16-day trip to space.

City officials and friends of Husband will place a wreath at the statue of Husband at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

A public ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday.

