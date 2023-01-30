Modernization Efforts at Pantex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ‘Modernization’ is a goal at Pantex, as the site is transformed into a more modern, agile, and responsive asset for the nation.

For more than a decade, the efforts to modernize and re-focus the vision of the future have been a major undertaking, now being realized with new facilities, expanded workforce, and an increase in production work.

There has been a large amount of both deconstruction and construction work taking place at Pantex, as unused and 75-plus-year-old buildings are replaced with newer structures designed to increase production and bring the site up to date, but it is a trade-off.

“We have a footprint that we have to maintain on site, so if we are bringing up a building the size of the JCDC, we have to reduce that footprint to we have to reduce those buildings to keep the footprint the same,” said Jennifer Simms, Pantex infrastructure program manager.

The John C. Drummond Center, or JCDC, is the largest and one of the newest buildings at Pantex.

It replaces more than 50 obsolete structures, housing more than 1,100 employees.

It opened in 2018 and is already undergoing renovations to address future needs.

“Not only has COVID changed the way we approach and do work, but the mission set has changed,” added Jeff Yarbrough, Pantex site manager. “That modernization of our of our stockpile means that our workload is increasing over 100% from 2021 to 2022, and increasing even more from ‘22 to ‘25. So we’re adding a lot of new staff, a lot of engineers and scientists and support staff, and we need space for those people to work in. So we’re we are repurposing a lot of the JCDC for space for CNS employees to support the modernization of the stockpile.”

Modernizing the stockpile is one of the top tiers of mission delivery at Pantex, as the workforce moves into the future, their goals focus on adapting and delivering.

“Our adversaries are modernizing their stockpiles, and they’re building new systems and many of our systems, while they’re very robust, and they’re very well designed, and they have aged very well, many of those systems are more than 30 years old, so it’s time for us to refresh some of those major components that go into that system, so we are modernizing our stockpile to support our nation security needs in this ever-increasing world environment that we live in,” said Yarbrough.

Pantex has resiliently served the nation for more than 75 years, and through modernization, will be equipped to fulfill the mission to maintain and enhance global security for the next 75.

